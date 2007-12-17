Primetime Ratings: Football Overrun Boosts Fox on Sunday Night

Fox won Sunday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings.

The network averaged a 4.9/12 thanks in large part to the half-hour overrun of its National Football League game, which averaged an 8.2/23 from 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m., plus a 4.9/13 for the postgame show. Fox also got solid outings from its animated lineup, never averaging less than a 4 rating over all its shows.

CBS was second with a 4.3/11 in the demo, powered by three hours’ worth of Survivor finale and reunion show.

NBC was third, getting a smaller-than-usual audience for its NFL game, even with a New York team (the Giants) hosting division rivals the Washington Redskins. The network averaged a 4/10.

ABC was a distant fourth at a 2.7/7, led by Extreme Makeover with a 4.2/10 but with the average hurt by a 1.7/4 for a repeat of Brothers & Sisters from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

The CW averaged a 0.5/1, led by America’s Next Top Model with a 0.6/1.