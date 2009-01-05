Primetime Ratings: Football, Housewives Shine On Sunday

Fox won the Nielsen prime time ratings race in the 18-49 demo Sunday night thanks to an overrun of its NFL wildcard game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, while NBC scored with the debut of its international dance competition. Nielsen overnight ratings were delayed until late afternoon Monday.

Fox averaged an American Idol-like 9.3 rating/24share at 8-9 with the overrun and its post-game show, powering the network to a 4.6/11 for the night, the balance of which was two hours worth of a repeat of 24: Redemption.

NBC said its two-hour premiere of Superstars of Dance from 9-11 provided it with its best non-sports 18-49 numbers (3.1/7) number in the time period--it has NFL football during the regular season--since Feb. 17, 2008. That was also a 48% improvement in the demo over its non-sports average last season.

Still, that was not enough to overtake ABC, whose Desperate Housewives at 9-10 dominated the time period with a 5.2/12, the night's top entertainment show. ABC was second on the night in the 18-49 demo with a 3.5/9, followed by NBC with a 2.7/7.

CBS was fourth with a 2.3/6, topped by Cold Case with a 2.9/7 but not getting much bang for its Million Dollar Password (1.9/5) for fourth place at 8-9.

The CW was fifth with a 3./1 for a repeat of Jerichoand theatrical trailer of The Pink Panther.