Primetime Ratings: Football, Baseball Score In Ratings

Sunday night was a big one for sports -- especially in New York -- with both NBC's "Sunday Night Football" and Fox's coverage of the deciding game in baseball's American League Championship Series dominating the action. Football appears to have won among young adults, while baseball drew a larger overall crowd.

According to preliminary nationals, the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants averaged a 5.2 rating/13 share in adults 18-49 and 13.3 million viewers overall on NBC's affiliates from 8:30 to 11 p.m., while the baseball contest between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels delivered a 4.8/12 in 18-49 and 14.0 million viewers overall on Fox's affiliates from 8 to 11. Both games can expect to grow by roughly 10% in the nationals that are issued Tuesday by Nielsen.

It wasn't close in New York, where the Yankees averaged a 25.9 household rating/38 share on Fox from 8 to 11 p.m., while the Giants earned a 9.1/13 on NBC from 8:30 to 11. The baseball game also delivered a very strong 21.2/30 in Philadelphia, whose Phillies will meet the Yankees in the World Series beginning Wednesday.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com