Primetime Ratings: Football, Baseball Propel NBC & Fox

NFL games on Fox and NBC and game 3 of the National League Championship Series helped give those two networks strong ratings Sunday, but ABC was able to hold its own against the sporting events with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Desperate Housewives.

Fox benefitted from NFL overrun, which ran until 7:48 p.m. giving Fox a 7.9 rating/23 share, which was followed by the NFL postgame show and game three of the NLCS between the Phillies and Dodgers. The game drew 2.8 million P18-49, delivering a double digit increase over last Friday’s game one. The overrun and the NLCS made Fox the most watched network Sunday, averaging a 4.5/12 for the evening.

NBC featured the Patriots and the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, delivering a 4.4 rating/11 share from 8-11 p.m. NBC tied ABC for second behind Fox for the evening with a 3.8/10.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition drew a 3.7/9, while Desperate Housewives was the most watched program-sports or otherwise- on the broadcast networks in the 9 p.m. hour, drawing a 5.9/14, strong, but still down 9% from its season average so far. Brothers & Sisters brought in a 3.6/9, its lowest rating of the season.

CBS’ lineup of 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race,Cold Case and The Unit performed solidly, but the sporting events and ABC’s lineup relegated the network to fourth place. The highest rated show on CBS was The Amazing Race, which a drew a 2.8/7, down 15% from its season average. CBS averaged a 2.5/6 for the evening.

The CW, which featured programming from MRC, did poorly, with Valentine Inc. drawing a 0.4/1 and Easy Money a 0.3/1.