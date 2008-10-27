Primetime Ratings: Football, Baseball Dominate Sunday

Fox saw its best Sunday night performance since the Super Bowl in early February, bolstered by NFL overrun and game four of the World Series, according to Sunday fast nationals.



NFL overrun between the Giants and the Steelers delivered a 7.9 rating/23 share in the18-49 demo from 7-7:30, while The OT picked up a 5.9/16 from 7:30-8:06, leading into the World series matchup between the Rays and the Phillies, which drew a 5.1 rating for the night. Overall, Fox averaged a 5.6/14 from 7-11 p.m.



ABC led the other networks, with Desperate Housewives winning its 9 p.m. timeslot with a 5.7/13, up slightly from last week ABC finished the evening with a 3.9/10.



CBS drew a 2.6/7 for the night, with The Amazing Race delivering a 2.9/7 in its 8 p.m. timeslot and solid outings from Cold Case and The Unit.



NBC finished fourth with a 1.6/4, with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. drawing a .8/2 and a Sunday night movie: The 40 Year-Old Virgin.



The CW’s MRC programmed Sunday night continued to perform poorly, drawing just a .3/1 for the evening.