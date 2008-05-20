Primetime Ratings: Finales Drive CBS

Fox had the highest-rated show in the 18-49 demo Monday with the tear-jerking season finale of House (5.7 rating/14 share), but CBS won the demo for the night with two hours’ worth of 4-plus ratings performances for its own flurry of finales: Two and a Half Men (4.8/12), Rules of Engagement (4.3/10) and CSI: Miami (4.4/12).

CBS averaged a 4/11 Monday vs. Fox's 3.8/10.

ABC was third with a 3.4/9, led by the final dance-off on Dancing with the Stars (4.3/12).

NBC was a distant fourth with an all-reality night of two hours’ worth of the low-rated American Gladiators (1.7/4) and Dateline (2.2/6).

The CW had a good netlet night with the finales of Gossip Girl (1.4/4) and One Tree Hill (1.5/4).