Primetime Ratings: Finales Boost ABC

ABC only put on two shows Sunday night, but that was enough.

On the strength of the season finales of Desperate Housewives (6.2 rating/16 share) and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (3.2/10), the network easily won the night in the 18-49 demo with a 4.7/13, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

In distant second was CBS with a 2.6/7 for a combination of 60 Minutes (1.6/6) and the Country Music Awards (2.9/8).

Fox was third with a 2.4/7. Its top show was the season finale of Family Guy at a 3/8.

NBC was fourth with a 1.3/4, essentially conceding the night with a lineup of back-to-back-to-back-to-back repeats of The Office plus Dateline from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

The CW was fifth at a 0.5/2, topped by the finale of The Game (0.8/2).