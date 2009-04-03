Primetime Ratings: 'ER' Finale Gives NBC Thursday Night Win

The final episode of ER's 15-year run earned a 6.6/18 rating in its final hour and drew 17.8 million total viewers in its highest-rated half-hour, giving NBC a dominant Thursday night win and bringing to a close a historic chapter in American primetime.

In the 8 p.m. hour NBC aired an hour-long ER Retrospective, which finished second at 3.5/10 behind CBS' Survivor, delivering a 3.6/11. Fox was third at 2.6/8 for Bones. The CW was next at 1.6/5 with Smallville. ABC's In the Motherhood (1.6/5) and Samantha Who (1.5/4) combined for a fifth place 1.5/5 on the hour.

The first hour of the ER finale drew a 5.4/14 with 15 million viewers, beating out second place CBS (3.7/10) which programmed CSI. Hell's Kitchen on Fox was next at 2.3/8. ABC and the CW tied for fourth at 1.5/4. ABC aired a re-run of Grey's Anatomy while the CW programmed Supernatural.

At 10 p.m. ER delivered a 6.6/18, reaching it's peak (6.7/18) from 10-10:30. Eleventh Hour on CBS was next with a 3.3/9. ABC finished third with a 1.4/4 with a re-run of Private Practice.

Overall NBC topped the night at 5.2/14 and averaged 14.3 million viewers. CBS earned a 3.3/9 and was second in viewers at 11.9 million. Fox finished third at 2.9/8 followed by the CW with a 1.6/4. ABC was fifth at 1.4/4.