Primetime Ratings: Emmys Drop Against Football

By

The Emmy Awards on Fox saw its ratings fall Sunday, as Fox came in third on the night. NBC won the night with football. NBC had a 4.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 20 share. In second was CBS at 1.8/8.

Football Night in America grew 16% to 2.2 on NBC and the pregame went up 7% to 4.8. Rams versus Browns scored a 5.4, a tenth of a point better than Eagles-Falcons last Sunday.

CBS had a football overrun leading in to 60 Minutes, which grew 45% to 1.6. Big Brother fell 17% to 1.0. An NCIS: Los Angeles repeat followed.

Fox had a 1.4/6 for the night. The Emmys Red Carpet special rated a 1.4 and the Emmys a 1.5. The show did not have a host. HBO’s Game of Thrones got top drama and Amazon’s Fleabag won top comedy. The Emmys did a 2.4 last year on NBC, when the telecast ran on a Monday. Michael Che and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live hosted.

CBS did a 2.5 with the Emmys in 2017, which were up against Sunday Night Football. ABC rated a 2.5 with the telecast in 2016.

ABC did a 0.5/2 Sunday. An America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun led into Celebrity Family Feud, which was down 25% at 0.6. The finales of $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth got a 0.5 and 0.4, respectively, both down a tenth of a point.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/1. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a flat 0.4 across two hours and El Secreto de Selena got a flat 0.3.

On Univision, it was 0.3s for Aqui Y Ahora, the Reina de la Cancion premiere and Cronicas. Aqui and Cronicas were level with last week

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with repeats.