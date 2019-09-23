Emmys: HBO Wins a Bunch, and So Does Amazon

HBO snagging a truckload of Emmys is hardly news, but Amazon Prime doing so is a little more unexpected. HBO grabbed nine Emmys in the Sunday telecast, including Game of Thrones getting top drama, which surprised no one.

Amazon Prime, for its part, got seven on Sunday, including Fleabag winning top comedy. Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore out a path from seat to stage, claiming outstanding lead actress in a comedy, among several other trophies.

Chernobyl scored big for HBO in the limited series department, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel collected a bunch for Amazon.

Related: 'Game of Thrones' Gets Top Drama Emmy, 'Fleabag' Gets Top Comedy

Adding the Creative Arts prizes to the primetime telecast, HBO got 34 Emmys and Netflix 27, then Amazon Prime with 15 and National Geographic with 8.

But Netflix had a good, not great, day Sunday. Jharrel Jerome of When They See Us won outstanding lead actor in a limited series, and Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) won outstanding television movie. Ozark won for outstanding supporting actress (Julia Garner) and directing (Jason Bateman).

It was a quiet night for awards magnet FX, which picked up two Emmys Sunday--Michelle Williams for lead actress in a limited series or movie for her work in Fosse/Verdon, and Billy Porter for lead actor in a drama for his part in Pose.

Among the broadcast networks, NBC grabbed two on Sunday, both for Saturday Night Live. Host Fox, CBS, ABC and The CW all got zero in the prime telecast.

Amazon had a bigger Sunday than Netflix. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy (Tony Shalhoub) and supporting actress (Alex Borstein), and Fleabag won for writing (Waller-Bridge), directing (Harry Bradbeer) and lead actress in a comedy (Waller-Bridge), along with the best comedy honors. Fleabag beat HBO’s Barry and Veep, Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix’s Russian Doll, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and NBC’s The Good Place.

“This is getting ridiculous,” said Waller-Bridge.

Also on Amazon, Ben Wishaw got supporting actor in a limited series or movie for A Very English Scandal.

Amazon did well in last year's Emmys, with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel getting top comedy.

HBO’s Sunday winners included Bill Hader for lead actor in a comedy (Barry), Johan Renck for directing for a limited series (Chernobyl), Craig Mazin for writing for a limited series (Chernobyl), Chernobyl for outstanding limited series, Last Week Tonight for writing for a variety series and outstanding variety talk series, Peter Dinklage for supporting actor in a drama (Game of Thrones), Jesse Armstrong for writing for a drama (Succession) and Game of Thrones for best drama.

Game beat out Succession on HBO, Better Call Saul on AMC, Bodyguard and Ozark on Netflix, This Is Us on NBC, Pose on FX and Killing Eve on AMC/BBC America.

The dragon drama concluded in May.

“These last ten years have been the best ten years of our lives,” said exec producer David Benioff.