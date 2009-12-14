Primetime Ratings: Eagles/Giants Shootout Tops Sunday Night

A high-scoring NFC matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants dominated the ratings Sunday night, with the NBC telecast drawing approximately 17.9 million viewers. That, in addition to the pregame show Football Night in America, was more than enough for the Peacock to take the night.

Because of the nature of a live broadcast, plus a half-hour football overrun on CBS, numbers from both NBC and the Eye are estimates until more accurate figures arrive Monday afternoon.

The Eagles win at the Meadowlands scored a 7.0 rating/17 share, with 17.9 million viewers tuning in, while about 10.4 million caught Football Night in America before kickoff.

To read the full story from Variety, click here.