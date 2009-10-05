Primetime Ratings: Disappointing Debut For CBS' ‘Three Rivers'

Three Rivers, CBS' new medical drama, debuted Sunday night with a disappointing 2.0/5 and 9.1 million viewers. The show drew a weak fourth-place finish in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC won the night with the Chargers/Steelers Sunday Night Football matchup. The network averaged a 5.1/13 and 13.1 million viewers on average from 7-11 p.m., up from last week's 4.9 and 12.7 million viewers.

Fox won the 7 p.m. hour with a 5.9/17 and 14.8 million viewers for its NFL coverage. NBC was next at 2.9/8 for Football Night in America. CBS earned a 2.3/7 with 60 Minutes. America's Funniest Home Videos on ABC was just behind at 2.2/6. The CW was fifth with a 0.4/1. The CW trailed with a 0.4/1.

At 8, NBC took first with a 5.9/15 and 15.5 million viewers tuning in to the opening hour of Sunday Night Football. Fox turned in a 4.3/11 for The Simpsons (4.3/11) and the Cleveland Show (4.2/10), which stayed strong after its big premiere last week of 4.9. ABC moved up to third at 3.4/8 for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. CBS' The Amazing Race earned a 2.8/7. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1.

NBC improved to a 6.4/15 and 16.4 million viewers at 9 p.m., followed by ABC's Desperate Housewives at 4.9/11. Fox came in at 4.2/10 for Family Guy (4.9/11) and American Dad (3.5/8). Three Rivers on CBS was next at 2.0/5. The CW dipped to a 0.4/1.

Sunday Night Football delivered a 5.8/15 and 13.6 million viewers in the final hour of primetime. ABC's Brothers & Sisters was second at 3.2/8. CBS was third with a 2.2/6 for Cold Case.

NBC won the night overall with a 5.1/13 and 13.1 million viewers. Fox was second at 4.8/12. ABC finished third with a 3.5/9, followed by CBS at 2.4/6. The CW was fifth with a 0.4/1.