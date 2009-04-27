Primetime Ratings: ‘Desperate' Win For ABC

Desperate Housewives was again the top rated show on Sunday night, earning a 4.7/12 rating and 13.5 million viewers, giving ABC-which also had the most viewers at 10 p.m. with Brothers & Sisters-the primetime win.

ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos led off the night in first place at 7 p.m. with a 2.2/8. CBS was second at 1.6/6 for 60 Minutes, which finished first in total viewers with 10.4 million. Fox earned a 1.1/4 for a re-run of American Dad (0.9/3) and King of the Hill (1.3/5). NBC's Dateline was fourth at 1.0/4. A re-run of Jericho on the CW was fifth at 0.2/1.

CBS won the 8 p.m. hour with Amazing Race finishing at 3.1/9 with 10.3 million viewers. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on ABC was next at 2.8/8, followed by Fox's Simpsons (2.9/9) and Sit Down, Shut Up (1.9/5) drawing an average of 2.4/7. Simpsons was second in the 8 p.m. half-hour, besting Extreme Makeover, but Sit Down, Shut Up fell to third for the network at 8:30. The second hour of Datline came in at 1.1/3 for NBC. The CW finished fifth at 0.3/1 for the first hour of the Sunday night movie, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Housewives earned the top spot at 9 with Fox moving up to second at 3.0/7 for Family Guy (3.4/9) and American Dad (2.5/6). The first hour of Celebrity Apprentice drew a 2.7/7. CBS' Cold Case had a 2.2/5 but was second in total viewers (10.5 million). The second hour of the CW's Sunday night movie earned a 0.3/1.

The last hour of Celebrity Apprentice came in first at 10 with a 3.3/9. Brothers & Sisters on ABC was next at 3.1/8 but first in total viewers at 9.4 million. CBS' The Unit was third at 2.0/5.

Overall ABC won the night with a 3.2/9. CBS and Fox were next at 2.2/6 but CBS was first in total viewers with 10 million. NBC earned a fourth place 2.0/6. The CW finished fifth at 0.3/1.