Primetime Ratings: Desperate Victory for ABC

ABC won Sunday night in the 18-49 demo with a 5 rating/13 share, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

The debut of Desperate Housewives was the top-rated show at a 7.4/17, easily beating NBC's football matchup (5.6/13) between two teams from top 10 TV markets (Philadelphia at New York).

NBC was second on the night with a 4.6/12, with the Giants faring better than that other New York sports team Sunday in beating their conference rival.

The season debut of ABC’s Brothers & Sisters averaged a strong 5.1/13 for second place behind the football game but far ahead of CBS drama Shark (2.7/7).

Fox and CBS tied for third at a 3.2/8. Fox's top show was a new Simpsons at a 4.2/11, followed closely by Family Guy at a 4.2/10.

CBS' top performer was a football overrun (5.4/17) from 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Cold Case was its top show otherwise at a 3.4/8.

The CW was fifth at a 0.4/1 for repeats of America’s Next Top Model and Gossip Girl, plus a new outing of younger-targeted magazines CW Now and Online Nation, both of which averaged a 0.3/1 in the 18-49 demo.