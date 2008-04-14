Primetime Ratings: Desperate Housewives Returns, ABC Wins

The return of Desperate Housewives gave ABC the win Sunday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers. That's ABC's eighth Sunday night win in a row in the 18-49 demo, according to the network



.

A new episode of Housewives from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. was the night's highest-rated show with a 5.7 rating/13 share. An episode of ABC's freshman drama, Eli Stone, which airs on Thursdays, benefited from being inserted into the Sunday lineup at 10 p.m. behind the strong Housewives lead-in. The show averaged a 2.9/7 to win its time period.





ABC says Stone's 18-49 rating was up 61% from its most recent Thursday night outing.





CBS was second on the night with a 2.7/7. It got its best numbers from a half-hour overrun of its Masters coverage, with a 3.2/10 from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Fox was third with a 2.4/6 led by The Simpsons with a 3.3/9 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.3/3. It got no help from the blink-and-you-missed-it 1.3/3 for its "USA on NBC" lineup of Monk and Psych from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., which averaged a 1.1/3 and 1.3/3, respectively.

The CW was fifth with a 0.5/1.