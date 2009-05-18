Primetime Ratings: 'Desperate Housewives' Finale Delivers Win For ABC

Posted at 2:53 p.m.

The season finales of ABC’s Desperate Housewives and CBS’ Survivor delivered strong ratings for the two networks Sunday night, with ABC just barely edging out CBS in the 18-49 demo, but losing in total viewers.

Desperate Housewives drew a 4.7/12 demo rating/share from 9-11 p.m., making it the top program of the night. Despite the strong ratings, that is down 24% from last year’s season finale.

CBS’ Survivor drew a 4.4/10 from 8-10 p.m., with the reunion special drawing a 4.1/10 from 10- 11p.m.

Elsewhere on the dial, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition drew a 3/8 from 8-9 p.m. on ABC, with The Simpsons and Kingof The Hill drawing a 2.9/8 and 2.6/7 respectively on Fox. A new installment of NBC’s Dateline drew a 1.4/4.

At 9 p.m., Family Guy and American Dad drew a 3.7/9 and 2.8/7 for Fox, with a SNL shorts special drawing a 1.5/4 from 9-11 p.m.

For the night, ABC was first in the demo with a 3.6/10, followed by CBS with a 3.5/10, Fox with a 2.4/7 and NBC with a 1.3/4. CBS finished first in total viewers with 11.83 million, with ABC second with 10.76 million.