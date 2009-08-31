Primetime Ratings: Daytime Emmys Hit Record Low On CW

The 36th Daytime Emmy Awards hit another record low on the CW Sunday night, a year after delivering its lowest ratings on ABC in June 2008. This year's show delivered a 0.5/2 from 7-10 p.m. and averaged 2.2 million viewers. It scored a 1.6/3 in households. That's a dramatic decrease even from last years' 4.1/8 household number and 5.3 million viewers.

The Daytime Emmys have steadily declined throughout the decade, drawing a fraction of the viewers that turned to it in the mid-‘90s. The high-water mark of the last two decades came in 1993 when the awards show averaged a 16.4 household rating and 21.9 million viewers.

Rumors have been circulating that the show may move to cable, or not return to television at all.

NBC won the primetime ratings battle with another strong performance of its NFL preseason coverage. The matchup between the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos hit its peak in the 9 o'clock hour, reaching a 3.7/10 rating and attracting 10.9 million viewers.

ABC won the opening 7 p.m. hour with a rerun of America's Funniest Home Videos turning in a 1.7/6. CBS was next at 1.6/6 with 60 Minutes, which was first in viewers with 9.4 million. NBC delivered a 1.3/4 for Dateline. A rerun of ‘Til Death on Fox pulled a 1.0/3. The Daytime Emmys came in at 0.3/1 on the CW.

At 8 NBC rose to first place with the opening hour of the Bears/Broncos pulling a 3.1/9 and 9.9 million viewers. CBS moved up to second at 2.5/7 for Big Brother. Back-to-back reruns of the Simpsons on Fox delivered a 2.3/7. A rerun of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition drew a 1.5/4 for ABC. The CW was fifth with a 0.6/2 for the second hour of the Daytime Emmys.

NBC had the best ratings and viewers totals on the night at 9. Fox came in second on the hour with a 2.2/6 for reruns of Family Guy (2.5/7) and American Dad (2.0/5) at 9 and 9:30 respectively. ABC's Shark Tank was third at 1.7/5. CBS came in at 1.2/3 for There Goes the Neighborhood. The third hour of the Daytime Emmy awards stayed even at 0.6/2 for the CW.

At 10, NBC's preseason game delivered a 3.3/9 with 8.9 million tuning in. CBS' Cold Case rerun drew a 1.3/4. Defying Gravity on ABC was third at 0.9/2.

On the night NBC was tops with a 2.8/8 and 8.8 million viewers. Fox was second with a 1.8/5, followed closely by CBS (1.6/5) and ABC (1.5/4). The CW finished fifth with a 0.5/2.