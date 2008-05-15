Primetime Ratings: Davids Bring Idol Goliath Numbers

More than 24 million people tuned into American Idol Wednesday night to see the two Davids -- Cook and Archuleta -- survive to face off in next week's final.

The 9 p.m.-10 p.m. show scored a 9 rating/22 share in the 18-49 demo, good enough to give Fox an easy win on the night with a 5.6 reating/15 share average.

It was a horse race for second, with CBS (2.5/7) edging out ABC (2.4/6), in the overnight ratings, which don't include the time-shifted viewing that could change that order of finish when all the eyeballs are counted.

CBS did best with CSI: NY at 10 p.m., winning the time period with a 3.1/8. ABC's top show was Wife Swap with a 2.5/7 in the demo from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

NBC was fourth, topped by Law & Order with a 2.7/7 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

The CW had a strong night, averaging a 1.6/4. America's Next Top Model scored a 2.3/7 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., tying with Fox's sitcom lineup for second place in the time period, ahead of CBS’ and NBC's The Price Is Right and Deal or No Deal, respectively.