Primetime Ratings: ‘Dating In The Dark' Debuts Solid

The series premiere of Dating In The Dark and The Bachelorette two-hour reunion special Men Tell All gave ABC an easy primetime win Monday night. Dark drew a 2.5/7 demo rating at 10 p.m., placing ABC first. That was after the two-hour Bachelorette reunion, which won both the 8 and 9 p.m. hours.

The premiere of NBC's much hyped special series Wanted underwhelmed, drawing just a 0.8/2.

The first hour of the reunion special earned a 2.6/9 and 7.8 million viewers. CBS reruns of How I Met Your Mother (1.7/6) and Rules of Engagement (1.8/6) delivered a 1.7/6. Fox was next at 1.4/5 for a rerun of House. NBC's Great American Road Trip pulled in at 1.0/3. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a One Tree Hill rerun.

The second hour of the Bachelorette drew a 2.9/8 but was beat out in total viewers by CBS (8.9 million to 8.2 million), which aired reruns of Two and a Half Men (2.8/8) and The Big Bang Theory (2.8/8) for an hourly average 2.8/8. Fox was next at 1.1/3 for a rerun of Lie To Me. Law & Order: Criminal Intent earned a 1.0/3 for NBC. The CW came in at 0.3/1 for a Gossip Girl rerun.

The debut of Dating in the Dark averaged a 2.5/7 for ABC at 10 p.m. CBS was next at 2.0/6 for a CSI: Miami repeat. CBS was first in viewers with 8.4 million. Wanted drew a 0.8/2 for NBC.

ABC won the night with a 2.6/8, with CBS coming in at 2.2/7. CBS edged out ABC in total viewers 7.5 million to 7.4 million. Fox was third at 1.3/4. NBC earned a 0.9/3. The CW was fifth at 0.3/1.