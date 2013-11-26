Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance Finale Down 19%

The first night of ABC's Dancing With the Stars season finale was down 19% from last year's performance finale to a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. At 10 p.m. Castle rose 11% to a 2.1.

ABC finished in a three-way tie with CBS and Fox for third in the demo with a 2.1 rating/6 share (Fox had a 5 share) but won the night outright with total viewers with 13.3 million.

NBC led the night in the demo with a 3.2/9. The Voice dipped 6% to another fall low with a 3.3, while The Blacklist was even with its last episode two weeks ago with a 3.0.

CBS' How I Met Your Mother dipped 6% to a season-low 2.9, while 2 Broke Girls was flat at 2.7. Mike & Molly rose 9% to a 2.5, which helped Mom rise 16% to a 2.2 and Hostages improve 10% to a 1.1. (Note: The San Francisco-affiliate aired NFL football, so numbers might be inflated.)

In its second week in its time slot, Almost Human shed 17% to a 1.9 and Sleepy Hollow dipped 12% to a 2.2.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. With 18-49s, Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast were both even with a 0.4 and 0.3, respectively. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Hart of Dixie dipped a tenth to a 0.3 and Beauty and the Beast was even with a 0.3.