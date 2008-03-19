Primetime Ratings: Dancing with the Stars Can’t Catch American Idol

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars was on track in the second night of its two-night premiere, averaging a 4 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo in the 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. slot Tuesday night. But Fox’s American Idol predictably waltzed away with the night, averaging a 10.3/25 in the demo from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Dancing helped ABC to finish second for the night, but a preview airing of the network’s new sitcom, Miss Guided, squandered much of its Dancing lead in with a 2.9/8 in the demo that matched the second half of a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit repeat on NBC. Miss Guided moves to its regular slot Thursdays at 8 p.m.

NBC placed third, with a double helping of The Biggest Loser, averaging a 2.8/7 in the demo from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and a 3.1/8 in the second hour, besting CBS, which earned a 2/5 for a repeat of NCIS and a 2/4 for Big Brother.

CBS’ Jerichocontinued to struggle through its abbreviated second season, averaging a 2/6 in the demo from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

On The CW, Beauty and the Geek averaged a 0.8/2 in the demo from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. while One Tree Hill averaged a 1.4/3 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.