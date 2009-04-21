Primetime Ratings: ‘Dancing’ Stars on ABC

ABC’s hit Dancing With the Stars was the most-watched and highest-rated show on primetime Monday night. The network earned the top rating on the night with CBS finishing a distant second.



The opening hour of Dancing gave ABC a big lead with a 4.4/12 rating and 19.5 million viewers, more than twice the viewers of second place CBS, which earned a 2.8/8 for re-runs of The Big Bang Theory (2.8/8) and How I Met Your Mother (2.7/7) at 8 and 8:30 respectively. Bones on Fox was third with a 2.5/7. NBC’s Chuck earned a 2.3/6 while the CW came in fifth at 1.2/3 with Gossip Girl.



ABC won the 9 p.m. hour with a 3.9/9 and 16.3 million total viewers. The final half hour of Dancing delivered a 5.2/13 and 21.9 million viewers, the highest half hour totals on the night. But at 9:30 the Bob Saget sitcom Surviving Suburbia fell to fourth place at 2.6/6, though it still led in total viewers with 10.9 million. CBS narrowed the gap with a 3.8/9 for a re-run of Two and a Half Men (3.9/10) and Rules of Engagement (3.8/9). Fox’s 24 delivered a 3.2/8. NBC delivered a 3.0/7 for Heroes. The CW was again fifth with One Tree Hill earning a 1.2/3.



NBC’s Medium moved up to first place at 10 with a 2.6/7. CBS dropped to second at 2.5/7 with a re-run of the Mentalist, though the network was still first with 9.4 million viewers. ABC’s Castle was third at 2.2/6.



ABC won the night with relative ease, pulling a 3.6/9 with 14.8 million viewers. CBS was next at 3.0/8, followed by Fox at 2.8/7. NBC finished fourth at 2.6/7 with the CW off the pace at 1.2/3.

