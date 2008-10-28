Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing' Propels ABC

An abbreviated World Series game five on Fox and ABC's Dancing With the Stars topped the primetime ratings Monday.



Both ABC and Fox finished the night with a 3.4 rating. The game between the Phillies and Rays averaged a 4.0 rating, before being called at 10:47 p.m. due to rain. It is scheduled to

resume Wednesday evening

at 8:37 p.m. after Barack Obama's scheduled half-hour ad buy. Dancing averaged a 4.2 rating during its slot..



CBS finished third with a repeat lineup of comedies and CSI: Miami, drawing a 3.1 rating/8 share for the evening.



NBC finished fourth with a 2.9/7. The network featured new episodes of Chuck, Heroes and My Own Worst Enemy, with Heroes being the top-rated program on the network for the night, delivering a 3.8/9.



The CW finished fifth with a 1.6/4, bolstered by a new episode of Gossip Girl.