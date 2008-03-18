Primetime Ratings: Dancing Debut Gives ABC a Leg Up

The premieres of Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor led ABC to a ratings win Monday night with a 4.4 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo.

Dancing averaged a 5.5 rating/9 share during its hour-and-a-half run, delivering the best ratings of the night, while The Bachelor drew a 3.3/9, finishing second in its time slot.

The numbers were down slightly from last year, when Dancing debuted with a 6 rating/15 share, giving ABC a 4.7/12 for the night.

Bolstered by the post-strike return of its comedy series, CBS came in second with a 3.9 rating/10 share in the demo. Big Bang Theory drew a 3.7/11, How I Met Your Mother drew a 4.3/11, Two and a Half Men drew a 5.4/13 and The New Adventures of Old Christine garnered a 4.3/11.

NBC finished third with a 2.5/7, with reality shows My Dad Is Better than Your Dad delivering a 1.5/4 in demo and Deal or No Deal starting off slow (thanks to Dancing) with a 2.4/6 before rebounding with a 3.4/8 during its second half. Medium drew a 3.2/9.

Fox finished fourth, drawing a 2.0/5, with Canterbury’s Law garnering a 1.6/5 and New Amsterdamdelivering a 2.3/6.

The CW finished fifth drawing a 0.7/2, with a rerun of Gossip Girl drawing a 0.5/2 and The Search for the Next Pussycat Doll delivering a 0.7/2.