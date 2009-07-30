Primetime Ratings: ‘Dance' Tops ‘Talent' Again Wednesday Night

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance was the top-rated show in primetime Wednesday night, scoring a 2.9/9, a slight increase from last week's 2.8/9. The show topped a new episode of NBC's America's Got Talent by 0.2 rating points. Dance also added more than 300,000 viewers from its same time period last week.

The opening hour of Dance scored a 2.9/10 and 7.6 million viewers. ABC's Wipeout (rerun) averaged a 2.1/7 in the 8 p.m. hour. A rerun of America's Got Talent earned a 1.5/5. CBS was fourth at 1.1/4 with reruns of the New Adventures of Old Christine (1.1/4) and Gary Unmarried (1.1/4). America's Next Top Model (rerun) came in at 0.5/2 for the CW.

Dance earned a 2.9/9 in the 9 p.m. hour, while the new episode of Talent scored a 2.7/8 but won in total viewers with 10.9 million. CBS' Criminal Minds repeat earned a 1.5/5, just ahead of ABC, which got a 1.4/4 for I Survived a Japanese Game Show. A second hour of Top Model in reruns stayed at 0.5/2 for the CW.

A rerun of CSI: NY took first at 10 with a 1.5/5. NBC was just behind at 1.4/4 with The Philanthropist. Primetime: Crime on ABC earned a 1.3/4.

On the night Fox was first at 2.9/9 and in total viewers with 7.6 million. NBC was next with a 1.9/6. ABC came in third at 1.6/5. CBS was next with a 1.4/4. The CW finished fifth at 0.5/2.