Primetime Ratings: ‘Dance' Tops Again For Fox, ‘Brother' Keeps CBS Close

A new edition of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance was the top-rated show in primetime during a rerun-heavy Thursday night. The show delivered a 2.5/8 and propelled Fox to first place overall. However, the rating was lower than last Thursday's 2.9/9 and lost more than 1 million viewers week-to-week.

CBS' Big Brother won the opening hour with a 2.0/7 and 6.4 million viewers. Fox's rerun of Bones was next at 1.5/5. Repeats of 30 Rock (1.1/4) and Parks and Recreation (1.0/3) averaged a 1.1/4 for NBC. A rerun of ABC's Grey's Anatomy came in at 0.8/3. The CW was fifth with a rerun of Smallville pulling a 0.5/2.

Following Fox's Dance at 9 p.m. was CBS at 1.4/4 with a rerun of CSI. That was first in the hour in viewers with 7.5 million. NBC was just behind at 1.3/4 for reruns of The Office (1.3/4) and 30 Rock (1.3/4). Another Grey's rerun turned in a 1.0/3 for ABC. The CW stayed at 0.5/2 with a rerun of Supernatural.

A rerun of The Mentalist scored a 1.8/6 for CBS at 10 and was the most-watched show in primetime with 8.3 million tuning in. NBC was next at 1.2/4 for a rerun of Law & Order. A Private Practice rerun on ABC was third with a 0.7/2.

On the night Fox won with a 2.0/7, down slightly from last Thursday's 2.2/7. CBS was second with a 1.7/6 and led the way in viewers with 7.4 million. NBC finished third at 1.2/4. ABC drew a 0.8/3. The CW was fifth with a 0.5/2.