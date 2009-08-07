Primetime Ratings: 'Dance' Finale Dominates Thursday

The season finale of "So You Think You Can Dance" dominated primetime viewing Thursday, crowning Fox the night's champion among adults 18-49 and viewers overall, according to preliminary nationals from Nielsen.

Perhaps the most striking development of the night was that ABC barely edged the CW in the demo.

Thursday's 18-49 ratings arranged themselves in neat blocks among the networks, with three CBS shows falling in place behind "Dance," followed by five NBC entries, ABC's three offerings and finally a pair from the CW.

