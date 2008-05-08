Primetime Ratings: CW Holds Strong vs. 'Idol'

The combination of low ratings for the Big Four from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and a strong netlet showing gave The CW a tie for second place in the first hour of primetime with America's Next Top Model.

Model averaged a 2 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo to tie with the combination of Fox sitcoms Til Death and Back to You behind ABC's Wife Swap (2.3/8).

For the sake of variety, the lead on the night was buried, which was that American Idol won the night for Fox, which it does with the regularity of a Ryan-Simon dust-up.

Idol averaged an 8/20 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. as the Idol contestants were whittled to three with two weeks to go in the contest. Fox won the night with a 5/14 in the demo.

In second place was CBS, thanks to CSI: NY at 10 p.m. (3.3/9). NBC was third with a 2.2/6, topped by Law & Order at 10 p.m. with a 3/8.

ABC came in fourth with a 2.1/6, led by Wife Swap. Barbara Walters, who was herself interviewed by ABC's Charlie Gibson (she has just published her memoirs), came in third from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with a 2/6.

The CW averaged a 1.5/4 thanks to Model. Reality show Farmer Wants a Wife (a bucolic take on ABC's Bachelor) averaged a 1/3 as the 9 p.m. lead-out to Model.