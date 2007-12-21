PRIMETIME RATINGS: CSI Repeats Propel CBS to a Thursday Win in 18-49 Demo

CBS won Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with a 2.8 rating/8 share, led by back-to-back repeats of CSI and a strong showing from Without a Trace at 10-11, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The CSI combo beat a slew of new episodes of reality competitions on ABC, NBC and Fox from 8 to 10 p.m.

CSI averaged a 2.4/8 in the 8 p.m. hour, beating ABC's Duel (1.9/6), NBC's Clash of the Choirs (2.1/7), and Fox's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? (2.3/7). The second CSI repeat at 9 p.m. (3.2/5) bested Choirs again (up to a 2.5/7) and Fox’s Don't Forget the Lyrics (2.4/7).

Lyrics helped Fox edge out NBC for second in the 18-49 demo, with a 2.3/7 for the night. NBC's top show was that second hour of Choirs, though the network pointed out that Fox's and CBS's number might have been inflated by local-station coverage of the Pittsburgh-St. Louis game in those two markets. The overnight numbers are time-period rather than program averages.

ABC was fourth with a 1.9/5, the second night in a row it has not cracked a 2 rating.

The CW closed fifth, with a .8/2 for repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.