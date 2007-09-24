Primetime Ratings: Cowboys-Bears Sunday Night Football Game Propels NBC

NBC won the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings Sunday night with its Sunday Night Football game, averaging a 5.8 rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo.

Fox was a strong second with a 4.9/13, led by a football overrun from 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (6.1/19) and the new-season premieres of The Simpsons (4.7/12) and Family Guy (5.5/13), the latter an hour-long send-up of Star Wars.

CBS edged ABC for third with a 2.4/6, led by new episodes of Cold Case (3/7) and Shark (2.7/7).

ABC averaged a 2.3/6 for a repeat of Extreme Makeover and episodes of Desperate Housewives and Brothers & Sisters that showed up in the TV listings as new but were clip compilations catching up viewers on the shows' histories and teeing up next week's premieres.

The CW was fifth with a 0.5/1 for the debuts of young-targeted news mag CW Now (0.2/1) and Web-watching show Online Nation (0.3/1), which aired from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. The network actually scored better with repeats of new show Gossip Girl and veteran America's Next Top Model.