Primetime Ratings: Country Is King for ABC

The CMA awards helped ABC two-step it to a healthy primetime win on Monday; the show (and the network) scored a 5.4 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo.

Its closest competitor, NBC, earned a 4.8/12 for its lineup; its huge hit Heroes was the highest-rated show of the night on any network, with a 6.6/15 in the demo. On the other hand, Studio 60 continued to wilt, coming in third place from 10-11 with a 3.3/8 (it also sank from a 3.6 rating in its first half-hour to a 3.0 in its second). It was trounced by the last hour of the CMA Awards (5.2/13) and CBS' CSI: Miami (5.6/14).

In third place, CBS earned a 4.3/11 for its lineup of sitcoms and CSI.

Fox was fourth with a 2.7/6 for Prison Break and Justice.

And The CW earned a 1.4/3 for its lineup of comedies.