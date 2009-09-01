Primetime Ratings: Country Crooners at CMA Draw Viewers to ABC

ABC’s special CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock gave ABC the highest ratings and biggest viewer total for Monday night. The special on the annual music festival, held in downtown Nashville, pulled a 2.1/6 rating from 8-11 p.m. and averaged 7.8 million total viewers.



The opening hour of primetime saw the CMA festival take the lead with a 2.1/6 and 8.1 million viewers. CBS was next at 1.6/5 for back-to-back reruns of How I Met Your Mother. Fox was third at 1.5/5 for a House rerun. NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent was next at 1.1/3. The CW was fifth at 0.6/2 for a rerun of One Tree Hill.



CBS took first place at 9 with a 2.5/7 for reruns of Two and a Half Men (2.3/6) and The Big Bang Theory (2.6/7) at 9 and 9:30 respectively. The CMA festival on ABC earned a 2.2/6 and remained first in viewers with 8.2 million. NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent pulled in at 1.4/4. A Lie to Me rerun on Fox delivered a 1.3/3. A rerun of Gossip Girl was fifth at 0.5/1 for the CW.



ABC was back on top at 10 with a 2.1/6. CBS’ CSI: Miami rerun was tied NBC’s Dateline with a 1.8/5. CBS was first in viewers with 7.7 million.



For the night, ABC earned a 2.1/6 followed closely by CBS at 2.0/6. NBC and Fox tied for third with a 1.4/4. The CW was fifth with a 0.5/2.