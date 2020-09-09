Primetime Ratings: Consistent ‘AGT’ Paces NBC
Univision dramas level with last week
NBC had the winning score in Tuesday Nielsens, with America’s Got Talent leading the way to a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped Univision’s 0.4/3.
America’s Got Talent got a flat 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. Drama Transplant did a level 0.4.
On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe, Medicos and Dulce Ambicion all at a flat 0.4.
ABC, CBS, Fox and Telemundo all posted a 0.3/2. On ABC, comedy reruns led into two hours of What Would You Do?, down 25% to 0.3.
CBS had repeats on either side of Love Island’s 0.3, down 25%.
Fox had a Hell’s Kitchen repeat and Fox NFL Sunday 2020 Season Preview at 0.2.
On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija both got a 0.3, Exatlon down a tenth and Todo flat. Enemigo Intimo 2 got a flat 0.2.
The CW scored a 0.1/1. Dead Pixels and Tell Me a Story both got their usual 0.1s.
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.