Primetime Ratings: Consistent ‘AGT’ Paces NBC

NBC had the winning score in Tuesday Nielsens, with America’s Got Talent leading the way to a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped Univision’s 0.4/3.

America’s Got Talent got a flat 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. Drama Transplant did a level 0.4.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe, Medicos and Dulce Ambicion all at a flat 0.4.

ABC, CBS, Fox and Telemundo all posted a 0.3/2. On ABC, comedy reruns led into two hours of What Would You Do?, down 25% to 0.3.

CBS had repeats on either side of Love Island’s 0.3, down 25%.

Fox had a Hell’s Kitchen repeat and Fox NFL Sunday 2020 Season Preview at 0.2.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija both got a 0.3, Exatlon down a tenth and Todo flat. Enemigo Intimo 2 got a flat 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Dead Pixels and Tell Me a Story both got their usual 0.1s.