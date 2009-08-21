Primetime Ratings: Colts/Eagles Preseason Matchup Scores on Fox

The first two hours of Fox’s preseason NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts was the top-rated program in primetime Thursday night. The game scored lower ratings in the opening hour than NBC earned for the preseason Hall of Fame game Aug. 9, but it rose in its second hour to trump NBC’s Aug. 9 9-10 p.m. ratings.

Fox and CBS tied for first place at 8 p.m. with a 2.4/8. CBS aired Big Brother, which dipped from last week’s 2.6/9 and fell be 300,000 viewers but still maintained first place in viewer total with 7.3 million. ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was third at 1.4/5. NBC came in at 1.0/3 for reruns of 30 Rock (1.1/4) and Parks and Recreation (0.9/3). Supernatural (rerun) on the CW earned a 0.8/3.

The NFL on Fox rose to 2.5/7 at 9. CBS dropped to 1.7/5 for a rerun of CSI but retained the viewer lead with 7.8 million. Reruns of The Office (1.4/4) and 30 Rock (1.2/3) gave NBC a 1.3/4. A Grey’s Anatomy rerun on ABC pulled a 0.9/3. The CW delivered a 0.8/2 for another Supernatural rerun.

CBS scored a 1.7/5 at 10 for a rerun of The Mentalist, the most-watched show in primetime with 7.9 million tuning in. NBC was next at 1.1/3 for a rerun of Law & Order. A Private Practice rerun pulled up at 0.6/2 for ABC.

Fox won the night with a 2.5/8, with CBS second at 1.9/6 and first in viewers with 7.7 million. NBC edged out ABC (1.1/4 to 1.0/3) for third place. The CW finished fifth with a 0.8/3.