Primetime Ratings: Colts Rout Saints, NBC Routs Other Networks

Peyton Manning led his team, and NBC, to a lopsided victory Thursday night.

The score of the game was Indianapolis Colts 41, New Orleans Saints 10. The score for NBC's carriage of the kickoff to the National Football League season was a 6.4 rating/19 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, vs. a 2.7/8 for Fox and CBS, which tied for second place.

Even with the caveat that the final numbers will be somewhat different given that the overnights are time-period averages, it was a strong performance for the Peacock for what was an exciting if lopsided second half, peaking at a 7.2/19 from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m., topping the other Big Four networks combined.

CBS' top show was Big Brother at a 3/9, while Fox was led by Don't Forget the Lyrics (2.9/8).

ABC was a distant fourth at a 1.3/4 for an all-repeat lineup that never topped the 1.4 rating for Grey's Anatomy from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

The CW managed a 0.7/2 for repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.