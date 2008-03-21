Primetime Ratings: College Hoops Gives CBS Thursday Win

CBS topped the primetime ratings Thursday night with NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coverage, averaging a 3.3 rating/9 share with viewers 18-49 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research.

The network ran the first round of the tournament for the entirety of primetime.

ABC took second for the night in the demo with a 3.0/9 with back-to-back premiere episodes of Miss Guided at 8 p.m., Lost at 9 p.m. and Eli Stone at 10 p.m.

NBC was third with a 2.8/10 with Deal or No Deal, Celebrity Apprentice and Lipstick Jungle.

Fox, with Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader and Don’t Forget the Lyrics, came in fourth with a 2.3/8, followed by The CW with a 1.2/3.

In total viewers, CBS and NBC were neck-and-neck for first with a 3.0/9 and a 3.0/10, respectively. ABC took third with a 2.9/9, followed by Fox with a 2.7/8 and The CW with a 1/3.