Primetime Ratings: 'Christmas in Rockefeller' Up From Last Year

NBC's annual holiday special Christmas in Rockefeller Center was up 10% from last year with a 2.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 9.86 million total viewers (up 8%), according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

From 9-11 p.m., NBC aired An SNL Christmas for a 2.6 rating. The network led Wednesday night in the demo with an overall 2.5 rating/7 share.

ABC and CBS tied for second with a 1.9 rating (CBS, which led in total viewers, had a 6 share and ABC had a 5). CBS only aired a new Survivor, which rose 18% from last week to a 2.6. It reached a season-high with total viewers, rising 20% to 10.59 million.

ABC returned its lineup from a week off. The Middle fell 17% to a season-low 1.9 and Back in the Game sunk 13% to a 1.4. Modern Family dipped 9% to a season-low 3.1 while Super Fun Night was down 6% to tie its lowest rating so far of 1.7. Nashville was even with its last original with a 1.6.

Fox was in fourth as The X Factor improved 17% to a 1.4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Among 18-49s, Arrow—which featured the first appearance by Dr. Barry Allen (The Flash)—rose 10% from its last episode two weeks ago to a 1.1. The Tomorrow People improved 17% to a 0.7. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Arrow matched its season high 1.1, up 22%, and Tomorrow People rose 20% to a 0.6.