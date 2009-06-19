Primetime Ratings: ‘Celebrity' Rises on NBC

NBC's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here saw a ratings jump to a 1.8/7 and first place in the opening hour of primetime, increasing .3 ratings points from Wednesday night. Fox won the night outright, thanks to another strong episode of So You Think You Can Dance.

Reruns of How I Met Your Mother on CBS were behind NBC at 8 p.m. with a 1.4/5 and first in viewers with 7.6 million. Fox was third at 1.3/5 for a rerun of Bones. A rerun of Ugly Betty on ABC averaged a 0.7/3. The CW earned a 0.5/2 for a Smallville rerun.

Fox moved into first at 9 with So You Think You Can Dance, which set the night's high-water mark for ratings with a 2.9/9. CBS was next with a rerun of CSI turning in a 1.7/5 and earning the most viewers on the night with 9.6 million. Reruns of The Office (1.4/4) and 30 Rock (1.1/3) turned in a 1.2/4 for NBC. A rerun of Grey's Anatomy on ABC got a 0.6/2. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 with a Supernatural rerun.

A Mentalist rerun won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with a 1.8/6. NBC's the Listener was second at 1.0/3. ABC was third at 0.5/2 for a rerun of Private Practice.

On the night Fox was first at 2.1/7. CBS was next at 1.6/5. NBC came in third with a 1.3/4, followed by ABC at 0.6/2. The CW finished fifth with a 0.5/2.