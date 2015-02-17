Primetime Ratings: ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Up in Finale

NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice drew a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, up 7% from its most recent series finale in May, 2013, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Series star Donald Trump announced during Monday’s live broadcast, which was up 14% from the previous week, that the show has been renewed for another season. The freshman season finale of State of Affairs was even with last week at 1.0. NBC finished fourth among the broadcast networks with an average 1.4 rating and 4 share.

ABC’s The Bachelor was the night’s highest rated program with a 2.5, down 7% from last Monday. Castle was even at 1.6. ABC led all broadcasters with a 2.2/6.

Fox finished second with a 1.8/5. Gotham was up 17% at 2.1. Sleepy Hollow was up 17% at 1.4.

CBS was third at 1.7/5. Comedy 2 Broke Girls was down one tenth of a point at 2.2. Mike & Molly was even at 2.2. Special Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life: An All-Star Grammy Salute drew a 1.4.

The CW averaged a 0.6/2. The Originals was up one tenth at 0.6. Jane the Virgin was even with the same number. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Originals drew a 0.5 and Jane a 0.6.