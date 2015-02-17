NBC Renews 'Celebrity Apprentice'
NBC has renewed Celebrity Apprentice. Donald Trump announced the pick up during the show's season finale Monday night.
"AND, it's official: #CelebApprentice has been renewed for Season 15! #ApprenticeFinale," read a tweet from the show's official Twitter account.
The most recent season of Celebrity Apprentice premiered in January—nearly two years after the finale of the previous season aired. The show's Feb. 9 episode drew a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49.
