Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Two-Hour ‘Big Brother’

CBS won the Thursday prime ratings title, with two hours of Big Brother leading the way. CBS notched a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Just behind was ABC at 0.7/4.

Big Brother tallied a 1.1 and 1.2, up a tick from last week’s 1.1, and Star Trek: Discovery, borrowed from CBS All Access, went up a tenth to 0.3.

On ABC, Celebrity Family Feud scored a 0.8 and Press Your Luck a 0.7, both up a tenth from last week. Match Game got a flat 0.5.

Fox rated a 0.5/3. Election-themed puppet special Let’s Be Real, leading into and out of reruns, got a 0.5.

NBC had a 0.4/3. The Wall and two hours of Dateline both got a flat 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/2. Univision had Medicos at 0.3 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.4. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3, then Falsa Identidad at 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. Mysteries Decoded got a flat 0.1 and a Penn & Teller: Fool Us rerun followed