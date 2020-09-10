Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Brawny ‘Big Brother’
‘AGT’ level with last week on NBC
CBS won Wednesday primetime thanks to Big Brother. CBS got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49 on the night, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was Univision at 0.4/3.
Big Brother did a flat 1.0 and Love Island a 0.4, up a tenth from the previous episode. The premiere of 48 Hours Suspicion on CBS got a 0.3.
Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at 0.4s. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.3. All three were level with last week.
Fox was just behind at 0.4/2 thanks to reruns of MasterChef.
ABC, NBC and Telemundo all rated a 0.3/2. ABC had comedy repeats.
On NBC it was America’s Got Talent at a level 0.6 and special Inspire Change at 0.2. A Chicago Fire rerun followed.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3s, both flat. Enemigo Intimo 2 slid 33% to 0.2.
The CW scored a 0.1/1. The 100 tallied a 0.2 and Coroner a 0.1, both flat
