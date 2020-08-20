Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Big ‘Big Brother’
NBC has highest rating for convention coverage at 10 p.m.
CBS had the winning rating in Wednesday prime, with Big Brother blazing the trail. CBS got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped the 0.5/3s that NBC and Univision posted.
Big Brother got a 1.0 and Tough As Nails a 0.4, both down a tenth from last week. Democratic Convention coverage on CBS got a 0.3.
NBC had the America’s Got Talent results show down 14% to 0.6, an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun and convention coverage at 0.4.
On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at 0.5, both up a tenth. Como Tu No Hay 2 lost a tenth for a 0.4.
Fox scored a 0.4/2 with MasterChef reruns.
ABC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. ABC had United We Fall at a flat 0.5 and comedy repeats. Convention coverage got a 0.3.
On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.4, Cennet off 25% for a 0.3 and Enemigo Intimo 2 down 33% to 0.2.
The CW posted a 0.1/1. The 100 and Coroner both got a 0.1, same as last week.
