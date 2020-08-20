Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Big ‘Big Brother’

CBS had the winning rating in Wednesday prime, with Big Brother blazing the trail. CBS got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped the 0.5/3s that NBC and Univision posted.

Big Brother got a 1.0 and Tough As Nails a 0.4, both down a tenth from last week. Democratic Convention coverage on CBS got a 0.3.

NBC had the America’s Got Talent results show down 14% to 0.6, an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun and convention coverage at 0.4.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at 0.5, both up a tenth. Como Tu No Hay 2 lost a tenth for a 0.4.

Fox scored a 0.4/2 with MasterChef reruns.

ABC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. ABC had United We Fall at a flat 0.5 and comedy repeats. Convention coverage got a 0.3.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.4, Cennet off 25% for a 0.3 and Enemigo Intimo 2 down 33% to 0.2.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. The 100 and Coroner both got a 0.1, same as last week.