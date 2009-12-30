Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Slow Tuesday Night
On a dawdling Tuesday night when Fox aired the suitably titled film The Benchwarmers, CBS was the most-watched network in primetime in the 18-49 demo and among viewers overall.
CBS had the top-rated program of the evening with a rerun of NCIS (2.4 rating/7 share and 12.9 million viewers overall), according to preliminary nationals from Nielsen.
