Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Repeat-Heavy Thursday

Not a lot of people were watching broadcast TV Thursday night, a night populated mostly with repeats.

But in the battle of the "millionaire" shows, the only two original programs at 8-9, Fox's Secret Millionaire beat out CBS' Million Dollar Password, averaging a 2 rating/6 average in the 18-49 demo compared to CBS' 1.5/5.

CBS won the night, however, with a 2.2 rating/7 share average, led by a 2.9/8 for a repeat of CSI.

Fox, the only network with all-original programming, was second by a muzzle over NBC with a 1.9/6, thanks to its Millionaire (NBC pointed out that Fox carried the highly-viewed NFL game in Indianapolis and Jacksonville—the ratings are time period rather than program ratings).

NBC was third with a 1.8/5 for its all-repeat lineup, followed by ABC with a 1.5/4 for its repeats. The CW averaged a .8/2.