Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Repeat-Heavy Monday

It was CBS then everybody else Monday on a night of low viewership and almost all repeats.

CBS won the 18-49 demo with a 2.9 rating/8 share, according to Nielsen Media Research, with repeats of its sitcom lineup and CSI: Miami winning every half-hour in prime time. Its top show was Two and a Half Men at a 3.6/9 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

ABC was second with a 1.8/5, led by a repeat of Wife Swap at a 2.1/6. The only original non-news show of the night, Fat March, averaged a 1.9/5.

Fox and NBC tied for third at a 1.4/4. Fox's top show was Prison Break at a 1.6/4. NBC's best performer by far was the only other original show on the night, Dateline, which averaged a 1.9/5.

The CW was fifth with a 0.8/2 for Everybody Hates Chris and Girlfriends.