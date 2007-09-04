PRIMETIME RATINGS: CBS Wins Repeat-Heavy Monday

CBS won the primetime ratings Monday night in the 18-49 demo on the strength of repeats of Two and a Half Men and CSI: Miami.

The network averaged a 2.3 rating/6 share on the night.

ABC was second with a 1.8/5. Its highest-rated show was a repeat of Wife Swap, which averaged a 2/6 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. The only non-news original on any network was ABC's politically incorrectly titled Fat March, which averaged a 1.8/5, good enough for second place from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. behind CBS.

NBC edged Fox for third with a 1.2/3, led by Dateline with a 1.6/4 for second place from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. behind CSI: Miami.

Fox was fourth with a 1.1/3 for back-to-back repeats of Prison Break.

The CW came in fifth with a 0.6/2.