Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Race With Repeats
Despite a lineup of nothing but repeat programming, CBS won Monday
night's ratings race. NBC finished second behind the finale episode of
reality competish show The Sing Off while ABC found little traction
in Find My Family.
Eye had four of the five top-rated shows of the
evening, leading off with the one-two comedy punch of The Big Bang
Theory (3.3 rating/9 share, 9.9 million viewers) and Two and a Half
Men (3.1/9, 10.7m). Drama CSI: Miami (2.4/7, 8.6m) easily took the
10 p.m. timeslot over The Jay Leno Show (1.6/4, 5.8m) and ABC's Castle (1.0/3, 4.4m).
