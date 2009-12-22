Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Race With Repeats

Despite a lineup of nothing but repeat programming, CBS won Monday

night's ratings race. NBC finished second behind the finale episode of

reality competish show The Sing Off while ABC found little traction

in Find My Family.

Eye had four of the five top-rated shows of the

evening, leading off with the one-two comedy punch of The Big Bang

Theory (3.3 rating/9 share, 9.9 million viewers) and Two and a Half

Men (3.1/9, 10.7m). Drama CSI: Miami (2.4/7, 8.6m) easily took the

10 p.m. timeslot over The Jay Leno Show (1.6/4, 5.8m) and ABC's Castle (1.0/3, 4.4m).

