Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Night; Bush Speech Boosts ABC

CBS won the Thursday night ratings, winning every half-hour for the night in the 18-49 demo with a 2.5 rating/8 share.

CBS also had the most broadcast viewers to the president's speech with a 1.8/5, but the president couldn't hold onto his big Big Brother lead-in of a 3.2/10, averaging a 1.8/5 on CBS. CBS also scored with CSI and Without a Trace, which each won their time periods.

Fox was second, primarily on the strength of Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, which averaged a 2.1/7 for second place at 8-9 behind Big Brother.

NBC was third with a 1.6/5, led by repeats of Earl and The Office, followed by ABC in fourth with a 1.4/4. ABC actually benefitted from the President's 9 p.m. speech. The network topped its nightly average by one-tenth of a rating point at a 1.5/4 at 9-9:30. It's top show wsa a Grey's Anatomy repeat at a 1.6/4.

The CW, which did not carry the speech, averaged a 1.3 for repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.