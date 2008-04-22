Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins in a Laugher

CBS continued to score on Monday nights with its sitcom lineup followed by CSI: Miami.

The network won the primetime-ratings race in the 18-49 demo with a 4 rating/10 share, topped by Two and a Half Men with a 4.9/12 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Rules of Engagement at 9:30 p.m. easily won its half-hour time period with a 4.1/10, as did CSI: Miami from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with a 4.4/12.

ABC was second with a 3.5/9 in the demo for the night, led by Dancing with the Stars, which averaged a 4/11 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., climbing to a 4.7/11 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

NBC was third with a 2.8/7. Its best performer was Deal or No Deal with a 3/7 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. for an episode that featured a taped message from President George W. Bush to a decorated Iraq-war-veteran contestant. "Howie, I don't know if you are free to come to Washington anytime soon, but I have to reach an agreement with Congress on a federal budget. How would you like to host a $3 trillion Deal or Do Deal?" he said.

Fox was fourth with a 2.6/7. A new episode of Bones and a repeat of House each averaged a 2.6 rating, but House beat it by one share point with a 7.

The CW averaged a 1.3/3 for new episodes of Gossip Girl (1.3/4) and One Tree Hill (1.4/3).